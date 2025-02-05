Liverpool manager Arne Slot says right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham on Thursday.

Alexander-Arnold was substituted after 70 minutes in the Premier League win at Bournemouth on Saturday with what appeared to be a thigh injury.

The Reds, who won the League Cup last season, will be aiming to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Spurs when they host the second leg at Anfield.

Conor Bradley, who replaced Alexander-Arnold against Bournemouth, started the first leg at Tottenham on January 8th and looks set to do the same for the return tie, although defender Joe Gomez is also an option following his return from a hamstring injury.