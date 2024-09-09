Barbadian Air traffic controllers and aeronautical information officers are currently facing an escalating industrial dispute that threatens to disrupt the island’s essential air navigation services.

The National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) has raised concerns about “gross discontentment” among staff in this vital department.

The NUPW’s deputy general secretary, Wayne Walrond disclosed that employees are seeking resolution for a variety of long-standing issues, including requests for salary upgrades, pending appointments, overdue acting allowances, and worries about insufficient allowances and enhancements to their working conditions and equipment.

The air navigation services department is crucial for ensuring the safety and efficiency of international air travel to Barbados.

As a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization, the island is dedicated to maintaining global aviation standards. The department which is overseen by the director of civil aviation, manages a range of essential functions, including air traffic services, navigation facilities, aircraft registration, and accident prevention.

Although Walrond did not specify the potential forms of industrial action the employees might take, the rising unrest in such a crucial sector raises alarms about possible disruptions to air travel and the wider implications for Barbados’ tourism-reliant economy.