The Argyle International Airport will remained closed today Tuesday 2nd July, 2024 in efforts to accommodate aircraft delivering relief goods to the island, as per an announcement by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Monday night.

The Prime Minister disclosed that there was damage to the fence on the northern side of the airport ending some cleaning up but aircrafts wishing to bring emergency supplies will be accepted.

The Airport will however be open for commercial flights on Wednesday and Thursday the latest.