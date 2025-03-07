Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has praised the growing integration of agriculture in secondary schools across the nation, highlighting it as a positive step toward food security.

Speaking in Parliament on March 6, Caesar noted that schools like the St. Vincent Boys’ Grammar School, Girls’ High School, and the technical college are actively producing and selling food, from whole chickens to fresh cucumbers. He described the technical college as a “veritable food basket.”

“We have seen a national movement where secondary schools throughout this country are adding agriculture. And I am really happy and I see the students in the gallery nodding. The St. Vincent Boys Grammar School, I saw an ad where they have whole chickens for sale, Girls High School selling cucumbers, and the technical college, a veritable food basket, and intermediate high school. And it’s really augers well for our thrust for food and nutrition security”

Caesar commended the efforts of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, the Farmer Support Company, and the Ministry of Agriculture for supporting this initiative, emphasizing its importance in fostering food and nutrition security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“I wish to recognize the hard work of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, the farmer support company and the Ministry of Agriculture.”