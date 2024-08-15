The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour held its first consultation on Monday, focusing on the recovery process for farmers affected by Hurricane Beryl. The event, held at the Richland Park Government School Grounds, is part of a series aimed at sensitizing farmers on the steps necessary to rebuild and recover.

Key officials in attendance included Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour; Hon. St. Clair Jimmy Prince, Minister of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, and Marriaqua’s area representative; Mr. Renato Gumbs, Chief Agricultural Officer; Mr. Colville King, Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer and Technical Focal Point for the UBEC CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project; and Roxanna John, Interim Project Manager of the UBEC CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project.

Following the consultation, farm implements were distributed to beneficiaries as part of the UBEC CERC St. Vincent and the Grenadines Food Insecurity Project. Additionally, farmers were given the opportunity to register their farm damage or loss due to Hurricane Beryl, ensuring they receive the necessary support for their recovery efforts.