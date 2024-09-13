Farmers are beginning to take advantage of vouchers that can be redeemed at the Input Warehouse.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, has called on all food producers to “plant more, fish more, and produce more than ever before” in a push to increase national food production.

In the upcoming weeks, the Farmers Support Company will be offering additional assistance to the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

Workers have already been assigned to the Input Warehouse to streamline and simplify the process of selecting items for purchase when redeeming vouchers.

“Christmas is just 100 days away from the peak demand period. We must start planting immediately to meet the expected high demand for the Christmas season,” stated Minister Caesar.

In the week ahead, 2,500 banana and plantain farmers will receive vouchers that can also be redeemed at the Input Warehouse.

The banana and plantain sector has been significantly affected by Hurricane Beryl, which has already impacted prices for these goods both locally and on the islands that import from SVG.

“Climate change will continue to challenge us, but our collective resilience will carry us through,” Caesar encouraged.