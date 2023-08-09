The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is appealing to drivers to exercise greater care and caution on the nation’s roads as two overnight road traffic collisions claimed two more lives.

In a statement, the TTPS said these two road traffic deaths increased the current road fatality figure for Trinidad and Tobago to 58.

For the same period in 2022, there were 62 deaths. TTPS Road Safety Coordinator Sgt Brent Batson reiterated the preventable nature of these tragedies.

Senior Superintendent of T&T’s Traffic & Highway Patrol Branch Clint Arthur also lamented the fact that the months of April, May and June saw an increase in road traffic deaths, although officers from this unit have been engaged in a sustained effort in traffic enforcement.