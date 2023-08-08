There have been extensive discussions held about making St. Vincent and the Grenadines a logistics hub.

This was disclosed by the President of the Afreximbank Professor Benedict Oramah during a press briefing held over the weekend.

Professor Oramah made specific mention of projects such as the port modernization project as well as the expansion of the nation’s cruise ship capacity.

“Today we visited here and began to now discuss concretely how Afreximbank can support the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. We’ve discussed extensively the plans to make this country a major logistics hub in terms of development of the port, development of industrial parts, and the development of ports and the expansion of cruise ship handling capacities,” he said.

Professor Oramah said that these are areas that Afreximbank has express strong interest in not only funding but to also find investors that can worker together with the appropriate authorities to ensure that these projects are developed in a timely manner.