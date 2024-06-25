Afghanistan qualified for the semi-finals of a World Cup for the first time by beating Bangladesh by eight runs in a tense low-scoring classic in St Vincent.

The victory sees them progress as runners-up from Super 8s Group 1, while knocking Bangladesh as well as heavyweights Australia out of the tournament.

They will now play South Africa in Trinidad on Thursday, and are one match away from facing either defending T20 champions England or India in Saturday’s final.

Needing a win to advance to the knockout stage, Afghanistan underperformed with the bat, scoring 115-5.

A rollercoaster, rain-interrupted run chase ensued, in which both sides and then Australia looked to be favourites to progress at different stages.

Ultimately it was Afghanistan who emerged triumphant, with captain Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq taking four wickets apiece to secure a famous victory.