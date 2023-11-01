The topic of affordable loans for livestock farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was one that was discussed during a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar.

Minister Caesar in a call to the Shake Up program aired on WE FM explained that this could be done in a manner similar to the loan that is made available to the nation’s fisherfolk.

“The meeting has several recommendations and one is that a special envelope, similar to the one that we did for the fishers through a credit union be done for persons who want to expand the production of cattle, and also we discussed sheep and goats as well, and to have an off taker who will have automatic deduction done from the sale of these animals to repay the credit union for the loan payment,” he said.

The Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union (KCCU) earlier this year partnered with the Government to provide affordable loans for fisherfolk to purchase fishing boats under the Fleet Expansion Program. That program, the minister said, has been oversubscribed.