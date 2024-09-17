The Department of Adult and Continuing Education in the Ministry of Education, hosted an art and craft exhibition on Friday 13th September, 2024.

The exhibition saw paintings, handcrafted items, food, clothing, oils, accessories and more on display in Kingstown, as part of their activities to celebrate Adult Education Week.

All items on display were created by adult learners. They included baskets, purses, cakes, pastries, cushions, clothing, key chains, hair oils and more.

The week of activities, which commenced on September 7th, was aimed at sharing the information that would change the perception of Adult Continuing Education.

Senior Education officer of the DACE Desiree Richards, says that the aim of the division is to provide training opportunities and quality education to the seconds of SVG’s society that are poor, unemployed and marginalised.