Adelphi Secondary School has been selected to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the prestigious Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) and partners Regional Schools Investment Competition.

After excelling in the intra-country phase held from October 21 to 31, Adelphi’s team will now compete in the regional stage, which runs from November 11 to 20, 2024.

The school’s team, made up of 4th form students from the Principles of Business class, was chosen for their outstanding performance in a simulation of real-world market trading.

Under the guidance of Head of the Math, Business, and Social Sciences Department, Jennifer Scott, the students were provided with virtual funds to invest—$40,000 for trading in securities and $10,000 in cash for other investments. Although only six students were selected to compete, the entire class was involved in the event, gaining valuable insight into the dynamics of financial markets.

Adelphi Secondary is one of six schools that will advance to the regional phase of the competition, joining teams from Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, and St. Kitts and Nevis. The competition, which challenges students to demonstrate their investment acumen, will also feature teams from Anguilla and Montserrat.

The ultimate goal is to crown the Regional Champion, recognizing the school with the best understanding of investment strategies and market trends.