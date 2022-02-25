Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have now fallen below 50, following the recoveries of 6 people from the virus. Active cases of COVID-19 in country now stand at 47.

One patient is admitted for care at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 ward. That patient is unvaccinated.

According to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s COVID-19 update 2 new rapid antigen cases have been recorded.

Vaccinated numbers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently stand at 67,378 total vaccines administered; 35,207 being first doses and 29,118 being second doses. 3053 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered.

There have been 6738 PCR COVID-19 cases reported in country since March of 2020.