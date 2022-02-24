Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are now to 53 following the recoveries of the 5 people from the virus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in country have also seen a decrease, now standing at 2; both patients are unvaccinated.

According to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s COVID-19 update 2 new rapid antigen cases were reported.

SVG’s COVID-19 death toll remains unchanged at 106; of the 106 deaths reported, 5 were fully vaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated and 100 were unvaccinated.

A total of 67,329 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered; 35,189 of which are first doses, and 29,094 are second doses. 3046 booster shot have been administered so far.

Since March of 2020 St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded 6738 PCR COVID-19 cases.