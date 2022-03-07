Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently stand at 4, according to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s COVID-19 update dated March 6th, 2022.

The number of active cases remains unchanged since the ministry’s March 5th update.

There were no new PCR or Rapid Antigen COVID-19 cases reported.

COVID-19 hospitalizations at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 ward remains at 0.

106 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in SVG; of those 106 deaths, 5 of the deceased were fully vaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated and 100 wee unvaccinated.

68,022 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in country; 35,400 being first doses and 29,387 being second doses. 3235 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered.

Since March of 2020, there have been 6742 PCR COVID-19 cases recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.