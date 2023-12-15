Over the years there have been numerous instances of underaged girls going missing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and being found a few days later with little information provided.

During an appearance on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday Assistant Commissioner of Police Trevor Bailey was asked by the hosts about legal implications for persons found to have been implicated in the sexual assault of these young girls.

He said that investigations are carried out and quite often they result in charges being proffered.

“Each one is investigated and there are several times when charges have been proffered against persons who would have assaulted these young ladies sexually,” he said.

He said that when young ladies’ return home is announced, the charging of individuals is not included in that announcement to avoid further trauma to the underaged girls.

“…because we don’t want to re-victimize a victim, so we may not say that, but if it is a case where she was reunited with her family and the matter was reported that during the time she was absent from home, this happened or that happened, if the matter has to be referred to the sexual offences unit, it is referred to and an investigation done, once charges are to be laid, the charges are laid and the matter is going before the court, and quite often they do go before the court,” he said.

He noted that in some cases when the young girls go missing, it is due to them trying to escape an abusive household. He said that in those situations the requisite ministry is contacted and the girls are relocated following investigations.