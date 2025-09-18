ABC has suspended late-night host Jimmy Kimmel indefinitely following comments he made about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

In his monologue, Kimmel suggested the “Maga gang” was exploiting the tragedy for political gain — remarks that drew criticism from conservative figures and a warning from FCC Chair Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee.

President Trump praised the suspension, calling it “great news for America,” while several Hollywood stars and unions condemned the move as an attack on free speech. ABC affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair have also pulled the show from their schedules.

Kimmel, who has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003, has not publicly commented.