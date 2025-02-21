A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have vowed to name their “next baby” after the rapper’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, following his acquittal in a felony shooting trial.

Speaking in an interview with Extra, Tacopina revealed that the couple excitedly told him, “Our next baby is A$AP Joe,” after the court ruling.

The rapper and the Fenty Beauty mogul are already parents to two sons, RZA and Riot.

Tacopina also reflected on the emotional moment Rocky embraced Rihanna after the verdict, calling it an unforgettable scene.

He expressed gratitude for the couple’s trust in him throughout the legal battle.