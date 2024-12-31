While applauding the significant progress that has been made in the southern grenadines following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl, Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves says that there is still a lot that remains to be done on the islands.

The Prime Minister, referred to as amazing, the work that has been accomplished so far, emphasizing the importance of community groups in the execution of recovery efforts.

“An amazing amount of work has been done in the southern grenadines, in all of the three main islands there, in Canouan, in Mayreau, and in Union. But a lot remains to be done, particularly in Union, some still in Mayreau. And in Mayro, I want to emphasize the importance of the community group, they are headed by Desmond Lewis, and other individuals and groups who are linked. We are all working quite well.” He said.

The southern Grenadines were the worst hit by the passage of hurricane beryl on July 1st, with Union Island being the worst hit island. The total economic damages are estimated at US$230.6 million, which is equivalent to approximately 22% of SVG’s 2023 gross domestic product (GDP).