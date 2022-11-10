There have been 82 fires reported here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the year 2022 so far. Of those 82 reported fires, 25 have been house fires.

This is according to Head of the fire department superintendent Joel James, who gave a breakdown of the different types on fires report in SVG so far this year.

“As it relates to fires in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2022, we have had, thus far, 82 fires. We have had 25 house fires, to date, 25 house fires; and we would have had 6 building fires. When I say building fires I’m referring to commercial properties, store rooms and so forth, we have them in a different category. We have had 35 bushfires,” Superintendent James said.

Superintendant James said that bushfires are at the relatively low number of 35 due to the heavy rains that have been experienced recently.