Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says 800 more Vincentians have received support from the Ministry of National Mobilization.

Speaking on radio yesterday, the Prime Minister noted that he had continuously appealed for those who were eligible to receive support and did not receive, to contact the necessary authorities.

The 800 persons received approximately 3 thousand EC dollars each to compensate for the months they did not receive.

Approximately over four (4) thousand Vincentians have received income support from the Government thus far.

Dr. Gonsalves added that the Government has spent upwards of $25 million dollars, through the Ministry of National Mobilization on income and production support.

“Between January and June, we will be spending upwards of 25 million dollars through the Ministry of National Mobilization on the Beryl card, and we had paid out at the end of March beginning of April to 4,135 persons. And we paid all at one time, you remember, 600 dollars a month. And then remember I’ve been repeatedly saying that if you don’t make the list at any time, go to your MP, come by my office, check Angie—go to mobilization and there would be inquiries. And those inquiries were done and all your conciliations were made. And 800 persons additional went on.”

Hurricane Beryl struck St. Vincent and the Grenadines on July 1st, 2024, leaving in its part, a wide spread of destruction.