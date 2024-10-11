Police in the Bahamas are currently investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy, in a suspected suicide.

According to Bahamian police, the situation occurred shortly before 12 pm, when family members discovered the child unresponsive in a bedroom of the home.

Official police statement said, “An older sibling discovered the unresponsive male child, with a belt around his neck hanging from the security bars of a bedroom window. The sibling promptly notified a parent, who subsequently notified police for immediate assistance.”

First responders then rushed to the scene following the emergency call.

“Emergency medical services personnel responded promptly, initiated resuscitation efforts, and subsequently transported the child to the hospital for further medical attention,” the police statement added.

However, despite these interventions, authorities reported that the child died.

Law enforcement officials have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.