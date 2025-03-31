An eight-year-old child is among four persons who died as a result of injuries they sustained in a two-vehicle crash along the PJ Patterson Highway in St Catherine, Jamaica early Sunday morning.

Deceased are 22-year-old Tyesha Manhurt, 29-year-old Wendy Lamey, 27-year-old Andre McLeish and eight-year-old Troy Stewart.

A statement from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PTSEB) said the possible causes of the crash included inattention/diverted attention, excessive speeding and “collision with a vehicle in a previous accident”.

Reports are that a man was driving a Toyota Probox in an easterly direction towards Kingston with two women and a child, when he lost control of the vehicle, which hit a median and resulted in the vehicle overturning.

While the persons were attempting to exit the crashed vehicle, it was hit by a Mercedez Benz motorcar, resulting in the four being injured.

They were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where they were all pronounced dead.