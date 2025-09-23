The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) has announced that 78 apps have been registered for the 2025 iCode784 Competition preliminary round judging, with registration officially closing on September 15th, this year.

This year, 38 teams registered from secondary schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will take part in the Secondary Mobile App category, while 40 teams will compete in the Open category.

Preliminary judging will be held online on October 3rd and 6th, and the top 10 teams from the Secondary mobile app and top 10 teams from the open category will advance to the grand finale with the 10 robotics category team finalists on October 22nd at the Kingstown Baptist Church.