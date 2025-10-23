Seventy-three residents of North Windward have received title deeds for their lands as part of the government’s ongoing housing and resettlement programme. The handing-over ceremony took place on Tuesday at the new settlement in Overland.

Minister of Housing, Orando Brewster, said the initiative marks another step toward improving land security and creating generational wealth for Vincentian families. He noted that since 2001, the government’s focus has been to transform “dead capital” into “live capital” by restoring homes and unlocking economic value for citizens.

Area Representative Montgomery Daniel praised residents for their patience and said efforts to regularize lands and deliver titles will continue, with over 200 houses still to be repaired.

The distribution of 73 deeds forms part of the government’s wider commitment to rebuilding and strengthening communities affected by natural disasters.