A 71 year old man is St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ latest COVID-19 death.

According to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 update for Wednesday September 7th, the unvaccinated 71 year old male tested positive for COVID-19 on August 31st, 2022 and was admitted to COVID-19 Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. He died on the 5th of September, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia.

His death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to 116.

Active cases of the virus in country stand at 21 following the report of 14 new cases, and 5 recoveries.

31,282 people have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine while 4134 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered.

Since March of 2020 there have been 9446 COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.