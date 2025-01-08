A Total of seventy officers from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the SVG Coast Guard Service have been promoted.

Approved by the Police Service Commission, these appointments on promotion, which took effect on various dates, mark significant updates to the leadership and operational structure of both organizations.

The promotions include the appointment of Celia Charles to be Sub-Lieutenant. She is the first female to be promoted to that rank at the SVG Coast Guard.

In a statement,(Ag.) Commissioner of Police, Mr. Envill Williams congratulated the promoted officers, emphasizing that these advancements recognize their contributions and signify the additional responsibilities they now bear. He also extended his appreciation to all members of the organization for their continued service and dedication.