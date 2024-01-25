Seven passengers that were onboard an omnibus at Happy Hill, Layou when it overturned on Wednesday have been treated at the hospital and discharged.

Corporal 374 King made the disclosure during a call to WE FM’s Traffic Talk program, where he noted that there had been three reported vehicular accidents over the 24-hour period, two of which required persons to be treated at the hospital.

“In the Layou district, where an omnibus would have overturned several passengers in that omnibus sustained, they were taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where they were treated and also discharged,” he said.

Last year SVG saw an increase in reported motor vehicle accidents, with 845 reported accidents. In 2022 there 781 motor vehicle accidents reported on SVG’s roads.