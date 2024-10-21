The Lions Club has announced its finalists for the annual FLOW SVG National Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition.

Six finalists were selected from twelve schools, across four (4) zones on October 16th and 18th, in the preliminary round of the competition, held at Frenches House.

The Finalists are:

1. Macy Baptiste – Sandy Bay Secondary School

2. Jaheem Primus –St. Vincent Grammar School

3. Rahj Bulze – Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School

4. Samara Lynch – Mountain View Adventist Academy

5. Kyra Johnson – North Union Secondary School

6. Alexander Cummings – St. Martin’s Secondary School

The six finalists will meet with the Club’s Public Speaking committee on Tuesday October 22nd from 1:30PM at the Computec conference room in Kingstown.

The finals will take place on Tuesday November 5th from 7PM at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown, where students will speak on the topic: ‘Our world is in a state of confusion as it tries to reconcile one’s inalienable rights, civil liberties, religious beliefs and the role of the State.’