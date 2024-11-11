Eastern Cuba experienced a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, adding to the island’s recent series of hardships.

The quake’s epicenter was about 25 miles south of Bartolomé Masó and was felt as far as Santiago de Cuba, where residents took to the streets in fear.

Fortunately, no immediate damage or injuries were reported.

This quake comes on the heels of a devastating stretch for Cuba. Just days prior, Hurricane Rafael, a Category 3 storm, battered the island, causing widespread power outages, home destruction, and mass evacuations.

These issues compound an ongoing energy crisis, which has triggered frequent blackouts and small protests across the country.