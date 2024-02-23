Sandals St. Vincent, the Caribbean resort chain’s newest resort, is due to open on March 27 of this year. Upon its opening date, the resort is set to have 575 locals employed.

This is according to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, who made the disclosure in response to a question in the House of Assembly.

Minister Gonsalves said that this number is expected to increase to over 900 over the course of time.

“On its scheduled March 27th, 2024 opening date, the Sandals Resorts will employ 575 locals, a number that is anticipated to increase to 900 locals within one year of opening day. At over three hundred rooms, Sandals resorts will be the largest, single hotel operating in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” the finance minister said.

Although the official opening of the resort is set for March 27th, it will be ready before the March 1st Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) which will be hosted at the Buccament Bay facility.