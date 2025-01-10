John George, a 55-year-old fisherman of Dr Belle, St John, Grenada has been charged with attempted non-capital murder following a chopping incident in Gouyave on January 3.

According to Loop News, police had reported a 32-year-old woman sustained serious injuries to her face and hands following the attack.

The assault took place during the early hours of the morning and the woman was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was admitted for medical care.

Police arrested and charged George in relation to the incident, and he appeared in Gouyave Magistrate Court on January 9th.

During the hearing, he was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison and is set to return to court on Thursday, January 30, 2025.