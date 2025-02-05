50 Cent criticized A$AP Relli for testifying against A$AP Rocky, who is on trial for allegedly shooting at Relli in 2021.

Relli claims he was grazed by a bullet after an argument with Rocky, who showed up at his location with two men.

Despite Relli’s testimony, 50 Cent suggested that Relli might be after money and called him a “sucker.”

Some fans have supported Relli, arguing that he was the victim of an unprovoked attack, while others, including 50 Cent, have slammed him for testifying.

If convicted, Rocky could face up to ten years in prison.