A shipment of £5 million worth of equipment and supplies has arrived at the Cruise Ship Berth to support reconstruction efforts in the Southern Grenadines following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl earlier this year.

This significant contribution is the result of a collaboration between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Mr. Ian Wace of the Gombolimbo Group. The supplies aim to accelerate recovery efforts.

Mr. Wace, speaking to the media, provided a breakdown of the relief being provided.

“I think there’s 750 tonnes worth of equipment, of which half of it is in machines and the other half is in building materials. There’s 26 containers, 26 pieces of machinery. The machinery has come from a project that we had in Scotland and we decided to donate it to this project down in Union and in Canouan. So that’s really what it is.” He said

Hurricane Beryl exposed 56 percent of the SVG’s population to winds between Tropical Storm and Category 4 hurricane strength, based on the most recent SVG Population and Housing Census from 2012.