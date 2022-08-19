The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Training School held its 40th Passing Out Parade of Recruits yesterday, Thursday 18th at Victoria Park.

Commissioner of Police Colin John, while congratulating the recruits on their accomplishment, noted that the batch of recruits for the 40th passing out parade is largest to date by far.

Commissioner John also thanked the Government for the resources that have been put toward the police force while emphasizing the importance of the police to the nation.

“This is by far the biggest batch of recruits that we have had. Every passing out parade in recent time would say it’s the biggest, it’s just like VincyMas, every year it is bigger and better; but this year we have in excess of one hundred recruits and I am really thankful to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for giving resources to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force,” John said.

The Commissioner of Police said that he understands that there are other sectors competing for Government resources, but says in his opinion, the ministry of national security takes priority when it comes to these resources, due to the important role in plays in the safety of the nation.

Commissioner John goes on detail adverse effects that could take place if SVG is not perceived to be safe.

“Because, if St. Vincent and the Grenadines is not safe, or not perceived to be safe, then the tourists will not be coming to St. Vincent and the Grenadines; persons will not be going to the nightclubs, the brewery sales would be reduced. So it is a whole domino effect, so I am saying that to emphasize the importance of the ministry of national security and more specifically, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force,” he said.

A total of 113 recruits took the Oath of Office as Police Officers in accordance to the Police Act of 2018. Another high point of the ceremony was the announcement of the Best Recruit and the winner of the Commissioner’s Trophy and the Baton of Honour among other awards.