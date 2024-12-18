Tedroy McRee, a 40-year-old Chauffeur of Penniston/Georgetown, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of deception.

Investigations revealed that McRee dishonestly obtained a total sum of $20,550.00 EC in cash by deceiving three individuals, intending to permanently deprive them of the funds.

McRee was granted $10,000 bail with one surety and ordered to report to the Vermont Police Station every Tuesday between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

The trial for these charges is scheduled for May 22, 2025.

Regarding the next five counts, which involved sums obtained from a 56-year-old Accountant of Mt. Pleasant, Bequia, the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Biabou Magistrate’s Court for hearing on January 22, 2025. McRee was granted composite bail in the sum of $10,000 with one surety and further ordered to have no contact with the virtual complainant (VC).

 For several other charges, McRee pleaded guilty and received the following sentences:

 Ordered to compensate the VC $1,785 forthwith or serve 1 week at His Majesty’s Prison

(HMP).

 Ordered to compensate the VC $1,403 forthwith or serve 1 year at HMP. Ordered to

compensate the VC $1,133 forthwith or serve 1 year at HMP.

 Ordered to compensate the VC $2,193 forthwith or serve 1 year at HMP.

 Ordered to compensate the VC $1,983 forthwith or serve 1 year at HMP.

 Ordered to compensate the VC $1,103 forthwith or serve 1 year at HMP.