Forty sailors of the United Kingdom Royal Navy have arrived in SVG to participate in this year’s independence celebrations and parade.

The contingent was received by officials from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, The SVG Coast Guard and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and welcomed by Lieutenant Commander Enos Hamlet of the SVG Coast Guard.

Officer heading the team, Sub-Lieutenant Providence Culzac said the team is excited and eager to be part of this year’s celebrations, and though most of the contingent are Vincentians, there are members who are from other countries.

While here, the crew will visit a number of secondary schools throughout the country and engage in community projects.