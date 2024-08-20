The number of job placements facilitated locally through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Electronic Labour Exchange (ELE) grew by 40.7 per cent to 1,397 in 2023, compared with the previous year.

Details of this out-turn are contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2023.

The findings indicate that placements for males and females grew during the review period, relative to 2022.

Female placements rose by 48.4 per cent to 1,058, while the male equivalent climbed by 21.1 per cent to 339.

“Similar to the previous year, female placements exceeded those of males, constituting 75.7 per cent of total placements,” the document outlined.

It further indicated that the Labour Ministry’s Kingston Administrative Region registered the highest share of overall placements, totalling 71.4 per cent.