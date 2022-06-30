Guyana’s Private sector employees will begin receiving a 36 per cent minimum wage increase from July 1, taking their salaries to GUY$60, 147.

A government statement said that the increase has been officially gazetted and has now been signed by the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton.

The statement said that the move is a fulfilment of a commitment made by the government soon after coming to power in the controversial 2020 that was won by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

It said that the government had established a new committee, including representatives from the Private Sector Commission (PSC), the Guyana Manufacturing Service Association (GMSA), and all Chambers of Commerce, to immediately hold discussions on the proposed GUY$60,000 increase.