Shelton Hooper, a 35-year-old farmer of Petit Bordel, was arrested and charged with the offence of Attempted Murder.

According to police, on December 1, in Petit Bordel, Hooper committed an act which was more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence of murder by chopping a 13-year-old student on the head with a cutlass.

He appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on December 9, where he was arraigned and granted bail in the sum of $25,000.00 EC with one surety.

Hooper was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant and to report to the Chateaubelair Police Station every Monday and Thursday between 6am and 6pm.

Stop notices were placed at all port of entries and he was instructed to surrender all travel documents.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for January 9, 2025.