Darrine Edwards, a 35-year-old Cashier of Chateaubelair, was arrested and charged with the offence of Theft.

According to police investigations, Edwards stole one thousand seven hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1,795.00 ECC) from a supermarket in Kingstown.

The offence was committed in Kingstown between October 23, 2024, and November 1, 2024.

Edwards appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on November 27, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The conditions of her station bail continue and the trial date was set for April 1, 2025.