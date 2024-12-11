Davon Jacobs, a 34-year-old Tourism Officer was arrested and charged with the offence of Indecent Assault.

Police say reports indicate that on December 6th, the accused indecently assaulted a 41-year-old Store Clerk of Byrea, by rubbing her buttock with his hand.

Jacobs appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on December 9, 2024.

He was sent to the Mental Health Center for two weeks evaluation and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Family Court for January 7, 2025.