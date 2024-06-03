In the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where the final stage of voting in India’s election concluded recently, a staggering toll of 33 polling staff lost their lives on the last day of polling due to heatstroke.

According to Navdeep Rinwa, the state’s chief electoral officer, the fatalities encompassed various roles, including security guards and sanitation workers.

Navdeep Rinwa announced on Sunday that the families of the deceased would receive a monetary compensation of 1.5 million rupees ($18,000).

This tragic incident occurred amidst scorching temperatures across the nation, with reports of numerous deaths attributed to the intense heatwave, where temperatures soared above 45 degrees Celsius in many regions.

In a separate incident recounted by Mr. Rinwa, a voter waiting in line to cast their ballot in Ballia city collapsed due to the extreme heat and subsequently passed away upon arrival at a nearby health facility.