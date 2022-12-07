275 variations of seeds were recently donated to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry & Labour Saboto Caesar expressed gratitude to Consul General Fitzgerald Huggins, West Coast Seeds as well as Global Medica for making the donation possible.

He noted that the timing of the donation is very fitting, with the diversification of the production platform currently in progress.

“I take this opportunity to thank Consul General Fitz Huggins, West Coast Seeds, and Global Medic of Canada for this donation. Today we are here receiving 275 different varieties of seeds in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and it is coming at a time when we are preparing a diversified production platform in our country to reduce the food import bill and to prepare for the growing hospitality industry that we are having here in our country. I want to take this opportunity encourage the farmers of our country to participate in growing these new varieties,” Caesar said.

Minister Caesar spoke about the intended plans for the seeds, disclosing that a representative from the Agricultural Input Warehouse will be working along with farmers to utilize the seeds.

“He’s going to establish a program with several farmers, not only to supply the seeds, but the ministry of agriculture will be working to supply the fertilizer needed and any technical support. These seeds will definitely go a very long way, and the intention is that after we have distributed these seeds and they’ve produced, that they will become an integral part of the national food supply chain,” the Agriculture Minister said.

Minister Caesar says that it is the quest of the Agriculture Ministry to ensure that food is always available, accessible and affordable in SVG.

He noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines prides itself on being the bread basket of the Southern Caribbean.