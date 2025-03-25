Police in Guyana are investigating the fatal death of 27-year-old Akil Johnson, a lawyer from South Georgetown, who died following a motorcycle crash on Sheriff Street early Sunday morning.

According to a police press release, the accident involved a car driven by 34-year-old Viola Mittelholzer who is currently in police custody.

A breathalyzer test on Mittelholzer showed readings of 0.16 and 0.10 micrograms of alcohol in her breath.

Police said the car, traveling north on Sheriff Street, attempted to turn onto Dadanawa Street when Johnson, riding his motorcycle at a high speed, collided head-on with the car.

Johnson, who was not wearing a helmet, was flung onto the road and sustained fatal injuries.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.