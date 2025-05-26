A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the tragic triple homicide that occurred in Belmont on May 16, 2025.

The suspect, identified as Kesroy Ryan, a labourer from Lowmans Windward, was taken into custody on May 24 and is facing six charges: three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear before the Serious Offences Court today.

The charges stem from a violent incident where masked assailants entered a shop operated by Leslyn Davis and opened fire, resulting in the deaths of Davis and two patrons, Dameon Cumberbatch and Joel Browne. Two others, including a 7-year-old child, sustained injuries during the attack.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Trevor Bailey expressed gratitude for the public’s cooperation, stating that community support was instrumental in advancing the investigation. He emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that authorities are committed to apprehending any additional individuals involved in the crime.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force continues to urge anyone with information related to the incident to come forward, as efforts to bring all perpetrators to justice remain a top priority.