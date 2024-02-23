A total of 241 cases of child abuse were reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2023.

This was disclosed by Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Family Affairs, Housing and Informal Settlement Dr. Orando Brewster.

Minister Brewster while providing the numbers for reported cases of child abuse, also noted that of those 241 cases, the state provided assistance in 206.

“Madame Speaker in 2020 we had a total of 381 reported cases, varying, with the different forms of abuse. Madame speaker of that 38, the state was able to alleviate some of the circumstances and some of the children were placed under our care within the ministry, a total of 166 in 2020.

In 2021 we had 234 cases and of 234 cases we took on board 163 of those within the Ministry that we paid keen attention to.

In 2022, 190 cases, and in that year we had under our care 180 children. And in 2023 we ha da total of 241 reported cases and from that total, the state, we dealt keenly with 206 of those,” Minister Brewster said.

According to information provided by the minister, the age range of the 2023’s child abuse victims was 11-14 years old.