The Paget Farm Court Kings emerged victorious in the 23rd Annual Bequia Basketball Tournament, which concluded last Saturday August 30th on the Clive Tannis Hard Court in Bequia.

A release from Bequia Basketball Association, said the Bequia community came out in large numbers in anticipation of the final showdown in the month-long competition, the first since 2022 for the Association, who fought hard to rekindle the game in Bequia after many infrastructural problems.

Jadley Bynoe, captain of Paget Farm Court Kings, took the MVP trophy for the final game, and contributed 22 points, 12 rebounds and 1 block defeating the team Sonics 73 to 60.

In other divisions, the Golden Knights Club took home the championships for both the Under 16 Division and the Second division, defeating Hornets and Rising Stars respectively.

Opposition leader and representative for the Northern Grenadines, the Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday, a stellar supporter of basketball in Bequia, was in attendance at the Closing and presented some of the trophies.

Long-standing President of the Bequia Association, Sabrina Mitchell, who also serves in leading positions internationally, addressed the patrons at the conclusion of the event, thanking them for their unwavering support throughout the competition.

She thanked all of the sponsors and contributors whose financial support made the tournament possible. As well as all of the officials and volunteers whose efforts collectively made the tournament a resounding success.