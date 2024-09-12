A 23-year-old conductor from Prospect, identified as Eldon Garraway, was arrested and charged on September 6, 2024, for damaging government property.

Investigations revealed that Garraway allegedly damaged a motorcycle, registered as G-1182, by pushing it to the ground without lawful excuse, resulting in damages estimated at $215.55 EC.

This motorcycle belongs to the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the incident occurred on September 4, 2024, in Kingstown.

Garraway appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on September 9, 2024, where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

His station bail conditions remain in effect, and the case was adjourned to September 10, 2024, for sentencing, according to an official release.