23 Haitian nationals were detained by members of the Dominican Army as they were found in the country without legal immigration status, and involved in environmental destruction.

The police report that the operation uncovered charcoalovens, felled trees, sacks of charcoal, and various agricultural tools, along with the seizure of 12 riding animals, and an ox with a Plow.

The group included 7 men, 4 women, and 12 minors.

They were transferred to the 10th Infantry Battalion headquarters for further processing.

The seized animals are to be handed over to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources for appropriate action.